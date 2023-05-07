Chris Jericho Says All In Is The Perfect Time for AEW to Come to the UK

Chris Jericho is excited for All In, and says it’s the perfect time for them to come to the UK. AEW posted a video with Jericho talking about the PPV, which has sold over 60,000 tickets since going on sale last week.

“I think All In is aptly named because I think everybody in AEW, everybody in the world that’s associated with AEW wants to be in Wembley,” Jericho said (per Fightful). “Who’s gonna be there? What are the big matches we’re gonna have? All I know is this, it’s almost like the Super Bowl, you’re gonna wanna go even if you don’t know who’s wrestling because you know you’re gonna get a huge, huge card with huge, huge matches in a huge, huge stadium. It’s the perfect time for AEW to come to the UK, when we’re the most popular wrestling company in the country.”

The show takes place in Wembley Stadium on August 27th.