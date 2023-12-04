Chris Jericho Almost Worked With DDT Pro Earlier This Year

As previously reported, Chris Jericho defeated Konosuke Takeshita by submission at DDT Ultimate Party last month. In the latest episode of Talk is Jericho (via Fightful), he revealed that he had an opportunity to work with DDT earlier this year but had to pass on it.

He said: “I was asked if I wanted to work for DDT and Takeshita earlier in the year. We were in San Francisco at the Cow Palace, so it was probably February, they wanted me to come in July, but my family and I already had plans to go to Italy at that time. They said, ‘What about the Ultimate Party for November 2?’ At the time, it was nine months away. Now that it’s all said and done, I can say that I really enjoyed working for DDT. Any time you go to a new company, you never know what it’s going to be like.“