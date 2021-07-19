Chris Jericho and Brian Gewirtz On Coming Up With WWE ‘Money in the Bank’ Concept

Posting to Twitter, Chris Jericho and Brain Gewirtz spoke about how they came up with the concept for WWE’s Money in the Bank concept. The match type started back in 2005 at Wrestlemania 21, with Edge winning the inaugural match.

Jericho wrote: “True story!!! @bfg728 and I came up with that entire match concept. Well almost all of it…@VinceMcMahon insisted that the contract be in a briefcase.”

Gewirtz added: “16 years ago this was originally conceived as a 1-time only “Hollywood Dream” match with RVD climbing a ladder, grabbing a contract & declaring his dream was to bring back ECW. I think we had potential “dreams” for everyone. Wish I remembered them. Anyway, happy & safe #MITB!”

