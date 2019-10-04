Chris Jericho and Cody Brawl to End AEW Panel at New York Comic Con (Video)

– A brawl between AEW Full Gear combatants Chris Jericho and Cody broke out at the AEW panel at New York Comic Con. You can see video below of the bit to end the show, which saw MJF come up disguised as a Jericho fan to ask a question and then ask Jericho how he felt knowing that Cody would get his revenge for the assault at the end of AEW Dynamite.

Cody then showed up and walked to the front, where the two began brawling before being pulled apart by Atlas Security.

Jericho, Ortiz, Santana, Sammy Guevara and the debuting Jake Hager attacked Cody and the Elite following the six-man main event pitting Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks against Jericho, Ortiz and Santana.