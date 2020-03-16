Chris Jericho and Cody Release New Shirts, Proceeds to Help Fight COVID-19

Chris Jericho and Cody are looking to help raise money to help fight the novel coronavirus. The two have released shirts on Pro Wrestling Tees that will see proceeds go to charities. Jericho’s “Wash Your Hands/Cover Your Mouth/SHUT YOUR ASS!” shirt will see all profits go to the World Health Organization, while Cody’s American Nightmare logo shirt will support the United Way:

The rules of @IAmJericho for keeping yourself safe. Also for a great cause donating profits to @WHO. Please support! https://t.co/2sPXTquf1g pic.twitter.com/OdR9TB8Eqo — Ryan Barkan (@OneHourTees) March 16, 2020