Chris Jericho and Cody Release New Shirts, Proceeds to Help Fight COVID-19

March 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho and Cody are looking to help raise money to help fight the novel coronavirus. The two have released shirts on Pro Wrestling Tees that will see proceeds go to charities. Jericho’s “Wash Your Hands/Cover Your Mouth/SHUT YOUR ASS!” shirt will see all profits go to the World Health Organization, while Cody’s American Nightmare logo shirt will support the United Way:

