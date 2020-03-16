wrestling / News
Chris Jericho and Cody Release New Shirts, Proceeds to Help Fight COVID-19
Chris Jericho and Cody are looking to help raise money to help fight the novel coronavirus. The two have released shirts on Pro Wrestling Tees that will see proceeds go to charities. Jericho’s “Wash Your Hands/Cover Your Mouth/SHUT YOUR ASS!” shirt will see all profits go to the World Health Organization, while Cody’s American Nightmare logo shirt will support the United Way:
The rules of @IAmJericho for keeping yourself safe. Also for a great cause donating profits to @WHO. Please support! https://t.co/2sPXTquf1g pic.twitter.com/OdR9TB8Eqo
— Ryan Barkan (@OneHourTees) March 16, 2020
The United Way has set up a fund benefiting victims/those affected by COVID-19
All profits from the sales of this shirt go to that fund #aew https://t.co/i97frjV0fw 💯% pic.twitter.com/CaNef39LR4
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 16, 2020
