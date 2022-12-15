wrestling / News

Chris Jericho and Danhausen To Team Up On Jericho’s Cruise

December 15, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chris Jericho has announced the main event of his upcoming cruise, which sees himself and Danhausen team up against The Gunns. The match will be the main event of the card. Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea takes place from February 2-6. It will travel from Miami, Florida to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas and back.

