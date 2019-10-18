Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley Expected For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the current belief in NJPW is that both Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley will be a part of one of the Wrestle Kingdom 14 shows at the Tokyo Dome. Jericho will likely have a match with Hiroshi Tanahashi. Moxley could have a match with Lance Archer, who won the IWGP US title after Moxley was forced to vacate it, but that hasn’t been confirmed or even hinted at.