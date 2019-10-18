wrestling / News

Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley Expected For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

October 18, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the current belief in NJPW is that both Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley will be a part of one of the Wrestle Kingdom 14 shows at the Tokyo Dome. Jericho will likely have a match with Hiroshi Tanahashi. Moxley could have a match with Lance Archer, who won the IWGP US title after Moxley was forced to vacate it, but that hasn’t been confirmed or even hinted at.

