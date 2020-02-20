wrestling / News
Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley Weigh-In, Tag Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
February 19, 2020 | Posted by
AEW will hold the official weigh-ins for the AEW World Title Match at Revolution on next week’s Dynamite. AEW announced on tonight’s episode that the Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley will hold their weigh-ins for the match next Wednesday.
In addition, the Best Friends will face The Butcher & The Blade on the show, along with the previously-announced PAC vs. Kenny Omega 30 minute Iron Man match.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Hulk Hogan’s Concerns About Working with Vader in WCW, The Delay In Their Match
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Sherri Martel Refusing to Stop Smoking Marijuana In WWE, Her Reputation For Being Wild Backstage
- Update on Bayley’s Planned Opponent For WrestleMania 36
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Randy Savage Wanting to Prove A Point to Vince McMahon When He Came to WCW