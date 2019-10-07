wrestling / News
Chris Jericho and Matt Jackson Tweet After Hell in a Cell Main Event
October 7, 2019 | Posted by
Both Chris Jericho and Matt Jackson of AEW posted on Twitter following the main event of WWE Hell in a Cell last night, which has been getting negative reviews online for what appeared to be a disqualification finish. While the finish is apparently not intended to be a disqualification, but rather a referee stoppage, that didn’t stop fans from chanting “refund”, “restart the match” and “AEW”. Neither Jericho nor Jackson had anything super incendiary to say, but Jackson did direct fans to watch AEW Dynamite this Wednesday.
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 7, 2019
We’ll be back Wednesday for a new episode of Dynamite on TNT.
— The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) October 7, 2019
