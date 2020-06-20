wrestling / News

Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy To Face Off On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

June 20, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling has announced that Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy will face off on this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It will be the final episode of Dynamite before the two-night Fyter Fest on July 1 and 8. The full lineup includes:

* Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy face off
* Jon Moxley in action
* FTR vs. Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall
* Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy
* Lumberjack Match: Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus

