Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy To Face Off On This Week’s AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling has announced that Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy will face off on this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It will be the final episode of Dynamite before the two-night Fyter Fest on July 1 and 8. The full lineup includes:
* Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy face off
* Jon Moxley in action
* FTR vs. Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall
* Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy
* Lumberjack Match: Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus
BREAKING DYNAMITE NEWS
This Wednesday on Dynamite, it’s a @IAmJericho & @orangecassidy face off before they clash at #FyterFest.
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/ONMzVNoWMl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 20, 2020
