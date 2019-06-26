wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Announced For AEW Fight For the Fallen
– Chris Jericho is coming to Jacksonville, Florida for AEW Fight For the Fallen next month. AEW announced on Tuesday that Jericho will appear at the event, which takes place on July 13th.
The announcement notably comes after WWE announced that EVOLVE’s 10th Anniversary special will stream on the WWE Network the same day and head-to-head with Fight For the Fallen. That announcement drew a strongly-worded and now-deleted tweet from Kenny Omega about WWE “lining your pockets with blood money” and “trying to undermine a charity show for victims of gun violence.” Fight For the Fallen is donating a portion of the proceeds for the show to victims of gun violence, and airs live for free on B/R Live.
#AEW #FightForTheFallen
Sat, July 13th @DailysPlace
CHRIS JERICHO (@IamJericho) will be LIVE in Jacksonville
Streaming FREE on @BRLive // https://t.co/abXNiCx6PE pic.twitter.com/5uWbOVZQLu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 26, 2019
