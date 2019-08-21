wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Announced For Fifth Episode of AEW on TNT

August 21, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chris Jericho

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Chris Jericho will be in action on the fifth episode of AEW on TNT, which happens on October 30. It takes place at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia. So far, no other matches have been announced for the taping. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 12 PM ET.

