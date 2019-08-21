wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Announced For Fifth Episode of AEW on TNT
August 21, 2019 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced that Chris Jericho will be in action on the fifth episode of AEW on TNT, which happens on October 30. It takes place at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia. So far, no other matches have been announced for the taping. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 12 PM ET.
Chris Jericho ( @IamJericho ) will be in action when @AEWonTNT comes to Charleston Coliseum ( @CCCWVA ) on Wed, October 30th 7:30pm Showtime
Tix on sale this Friday, Aug, 23rd at Noon ET – https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/h5LBbnZQh6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 21, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Congratulates NXT on USA Network Announcement, Britt Baker and Matt Jackson Comment
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Nearly Leaving WCW in 1999 Just Before He Was Sent Home
- Bruce Prichard Says Undertaker Offered to Put JBL Over Clean at SummerSlam 2004, Why They Didn’t Do It
- Sasha Banks After Raw Attack: ‘You Know You’re That ***** When You Cause All This Conversation’