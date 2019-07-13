wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Announces First AEW Guests For Rock N’ Rager Cruise Part Deux

July 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho AEW Double or Nothing

– Chris Jericho has revealed the first guests from AEW for his upcoming Rock N’ Rager Part Deux cruise. As you can see below, Jericho announced on Friday that he will have Brandi Rhodes, Cody and MFJ as guests on the cruise.

The three join the previously announced guest of honor in Ric Flair, guest cruise director Vickie Guerrero, and host Brad Williams. The cruise takes place from January 20-24, 2020.

