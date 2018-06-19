Quantcast

 

Chris Jericho Announces First Round Matches in Sea of Honor Tournament

June 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris jericho Chris Jericho’s NJPW - Wrestle Kingdom 12

– Chris Jericho has announced the first round matches in his Rock N’ Wrestling Rager’s Sea of Honor tournament. You can see the post via Instagram below. The winner receives a shot at the ROH World Championship:

Chris Jericho, Ring of Honor

