Chris Jericho Announces First Round Matches in Sea of Honor Tournament
June 19, 2018 | Posted by
– Chris Jericho has announced the first round matches in his Rock N’ Wrestling Rager’s Sea of Honor tournament. You can see the post via Instagram below. The winner receives a shot at the ROH World Championship:
Here’s the first round matches for the #SeaOfHonor Tournament on the @jericho_cruise! The winner gets a shot at the @ringofhonor Championship world title! Book your cabin NOW at chrisjerichocruise.com #RockNWrestlingRager #Doit…. Sea of Honor Tournament 1. Jay Lethal vs BJ Whitmer 2. Christopher Daniels vs Delirious 3. Marty Scurll vs Rhett Titus 4. Silas Young vs. Flip Gordon 5. Mark Briscoe vs Will Ferrara 6. Adam Page vs Frankie Kazarian 7. Cheeseburger vs Beer City Bruiser 8. Jay Briscoe vs. Kenny King