Chris Jericho Announces First Round Matches in Sea of Honor Tournament

Sea of Honor Tournament 1. Jay Lethal vs BJ Whitmer 2. Christopher Daniels vs Delirious 3. Marty Scurll vs Rhett Titus 4. Silas Young vs. Flip Gordon 5. Mark Briscoe vs Will Ferrara 6. Adam Page vs Frankie Kazarian 7. Cheeseburger vs Beer City Bruiser 8. Jay Briscoe vs. Kenny King

