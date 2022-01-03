wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Announces New Drummer For His Band Fozzy
In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho announced that Fozzy drummer Frank Fontsere will be leaving the band after nearly twenty years. He will be replaced by Grant Brooks.
He wrote: “After almost 2 decades, Frank Fontsere is stepping down as the drummer of Fozzy to focus on his family and other projects. We wish him nothing but the best and thank him for his years of maximum rock! However, we are so excited to announce that after an extensive audition process, our good friend Grant Brooks is the new drummer for Fozzy! We are stoked to unleash the pure energy and talent that Grant brings to the band and we are ready to explode in 2022…as we look forward to the biggest year in our history! Love you guys and see you soon!”
Fozzy Announces New Drummer! @FOZZYROCK pic.twitter.com/2E8q0BBLp3
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 3, 2022
