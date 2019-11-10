Chris Jericho Announces Tag Team Title Match For This Week’s Dynamite, Talks AEW Beating NXT

– Chris Jericho did a media scrum following AEW Full Gear and announced he and Sammy Guevara will get an AEW Tag Team Championship match on this week’s Dynamite. You can see highlights from Jericho’s comments below per Wrestling Inc:

On the difference between the nWo and the Inner Circle: “The nWo was 22 years ago, but the difference is this, the original nWo was comprised of three, legit main event superstars, guys who had main evented WrestleMania. Inner Circle is based around my genius, my ideas, and already the other four members have become bigger stars than they ever were anywhere else, so that’s the difference. We’re building the Inner Circle right off the bat and week one we had the hottest faction, possibly in the history of the business, and people didn’t even know who these guys were. Now they know who they are. Give us another two, three, four months and there’s no doubt in my mind we will go down as the great faction in wrestling history.”

On his next steps: “This Wednesday, on AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guevara and myself will challenge SCU for the AEW Tag Team Championship. And we’re going to walk out of there and I’ll be ‘le doublé champion.”

On beating NXT in the ratings: “This is not a war that we started, it’s not a war that we asked for. We don’t care who you put up against us, you could put the Super Bowl, the World Cup, you could resurrect John [Lennon] and George [Harrison] and do a Beatles reunion, we can’t control that. All we can do is have great shows and organic shows. Am I surprised that we’re winning? Of course not. I knew we would win. Our star power crushes NXT’s star power and I knew exactly what would happen, NXT—what made it cool was a standalone thing, now it’s just another WWE show. It’s like 2009 ECW. Good for them, God bless them. I’m sure Roman Reigns will be on NXT now and Hulk Hogan will return to a TV studio for the first time since 1981 in Memphis. That’s fine, all we’re going to do is worry about ourselves, concentrate on our storylines, our matches, our characters, and building stars.”