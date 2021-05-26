Chris Jericho Announces That Eric Bischoff Will Appear on This Week’s AEW Dynamite

– AEW star Chris Jericho announced on today’s Busted Open Radio that former WCW President and WWE SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff will be hosting the Inner Circle celebration scheduled for this Friday on AEW Dynamite. You can listen to Jericho’s announcement clip below. He stated the following:

“This Friday, we’re having a celebration for the Inner Circle that has been kind promoted and perpetrated by AEW. It’s not an Inner Circle idea. It’s AEW kind of giving thanks to the Inner Circle for all that we’ve done over the past year and a half. Because if this is indeed our last match at Stadium Stampede, then we’re going down with all guns blazing. But the host, the MC of this Inner Circle celebration — this is exclusive, we haven’t told anybody this — but it’s going to be a returning Eric Bischoff who is going to host and emcee the whole segment. Speechless, first time that Bischoff and I have ever been on the same side, much like when I called Mike Tyson, when we had a little bit of a change of heart a few months ago; another guy that I called was there. Eric and I made amends, and he agreed to kind of come down and emcee and host the celebration for the Inner Circle this Friday on TNT Dynamite..”

This week’s AEW Dynamite will air on Friday, May 28 at 10:30 pm on TNT. It’s not airing on its regular night due to the NBA Playoffs. On Sunday, May 30, The Inner Circle faces The Pinnacle in Stadium Stampede at AEW Double or Nothing.