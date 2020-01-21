wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Announces Third Rock & Rager Wrestling at Sea For 2021
January 20, 2020 | Posted by
– With the second annual iteration of Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N Wrestling Rager officially started, a third has been announced for next year. PWInsider reports that Jericho announced to those on the cruise today as it disembarked from Miami that the third cruise, the Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N Wrestling Rager at Sea Triple Whammy, will run from February 1st to 5th, 2021.
This year’s cruise features AEW matches including some taped for this week’s episode of Dynamite.
