Chris Jericho Remembers Apologizing To Mark Henry After His AEW Debut Was Cut Short for Time

In an interview with the AEW-some Podcast (via Fightful), Chris Jericho spoke about the AEW debut of Mark Henry at Double or Nothing 2021 and how it was cut short for time. Jericho noted that he apologized to Henry for the incident. Henry’s debut was cut to benefit the night’s main event, a Stadium Stampede between Jericho’s Inner Circle and The Pinnacle.

He said: “<>That was the debut of Mark Henry that night. He came out and literally had 30 seconds. As a pro, he was mad, but as a vet, he knew that’s what he had to do to save that time. Kudos to Mark. I remember apologizing to him, ‘this is not how things work here. We apologize that you had to make the sacrifice.’ He got a longer segment on Dynamite, so it all worked out.“