Various News: Chris Jericho Appearing On America’s Got Talent Tonight, New Promo For Tonight’s NXT Debut, Updated NJPW Young Lion Cup Standings

– Chris Jericho is set to make an appearance on tonight’s America’s Got Talent finale.

He wrote on Instagram: “See u tomorrow night on the finale of @agt! Watch me and @cripplethreat8 take a hilarious, yet magical journey….or something like that! #SonnyAndChericho #AGTFinale #AmericasGotTalent”

– Here are the updated standings for the NJPW Young Lions Cup after the latest Road to Destruction show:

Ren Narita (5-1), 10 pts.

Karl Fredericks (4-1), 8 pts.

Shota Umino (4-1), 8 pts.

Clark Connors (3-3), 6 pts.

Alex Coughlin (3-3), 6 pts.

Michael Richards (1-4), 2 pts.

Yota Tsuji (1-4), 2 pts.

Yuya Uemura (1-5), 2 pts.

– WWE has released a new promo for tonight’s NXT debut on the USA Network.