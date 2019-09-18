wrestling / News
Various News: Chris Jericho Appearing On America’s Got Talent Tonight, New Promo For Tonight’s NXT Debut, Updated NJPW Young Lion Cup Standings
September 18, 2019 | Posted by
– Chris Jericho is set to make an appearance on tonight’s America’s Got Talent finale.
He wrote on Instagram: “See u tomorrow night on the finale of @agt! Watch me and @cripplethreat8 take a hilarious, yet magical journey….or something like that! #SonnyAndChericho #AGTFinale #AmericasGotTalent”
– Here are the updated standings for the NJPW Young Lions Cup after the latest Road to Destruction show:
Ren Narita (5-1), 10 pts.
Karl Fredericks (4-1), 8 pts.
Shota Umino (4-1), 8 pts.
Clark Connors (3-3), 6 pts.
Alex Coughlin (3-3), 6 pts.
Michael Richards (1-4), 2 pts.
Yota Tsuji (1-4), 2 pts.
Yuya Uemura (1-5), 2 pts.
– WWE has released a new promo for tonight’s NXT debut on the USA Network.
