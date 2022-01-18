Chris Jericho Applies for ‘GFY’ Trademark

– PWInsider reports that AEW star Chris Jericho recently applied for the trademark to the term “GFY.” The United States Patent & Trademark Office filing had the following description:

G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, podcaster, or musician; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, podcaster, or musician; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler, podcaster, or musician; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler, podcaster, or musician in the field of professional wrestling, podcasting, or music for entertainment purposes