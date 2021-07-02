wrestling / News
Chris Jericho, Aron Stevens, Brian Gewirtz and Others Defend Jim Ross After AEW Dynamite Flub
As we previously reported, Jim Ross made a mistake at the end of this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, accidentally calling it ‘WWE Dynamite’. Ross owned up to the mistake and took it in stride, but it still led to some wrestling fans calling for his retirement. Chris Jericho, NWA’s Aron Stevens, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz and others all defended Ross online.
Jericho wrote: “Pointing out that small mistakes or no small mistakes, @JRsBBQ is the GREATEST wrestling commentator of all time.”
Stevens shared a similar sentiment, and when a fan said that Ross needs to ‘hang it up’, Stevens replied: “Because of one mistake? Have you ever fumbled a sentence? Have you ever made a mistake in anything?”
Gewirtz added: “People are seriously giving the greatest announcer of all time crap? @JRsBBQ can call Dynamite ‘Emmitt Otters Jugband Christmas’ and it shouldn’t make a difference. My first day on the job i called @Fgbrisco ‘Jack’. Now that’s a screw-up.”
You can see those and other responses below.
