Chris Jericho Attacks Adam Page At AEW Fight for the Fallen (Pics, Video)

After ‘Hangman’ Adam Page defeated Kip Sabian at AEW Fight for the Fallen in nineteen minutes and three seconds, Chris Jericho showed up as one of the Dark Order’s creepers and immediately attacked him. He beat down Page and hit him with a Codebreaker before unmasking. Page tried to get up and Jericho hit him with the Judas Effect. Page was busted open as a result of the attack. You can see photos and clips of the attack below. The two are set to face each other at AEW All Out next month to crown the first ever AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

I can tell it was @IAmJericho when o saw his eyes lol 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #FightForTheFallen pic.twitter.com/9eVxLIljYu — 🤘🏽😎JayPee😎🤘🏽 (@Jasonp1986) July 14, 2019

Chris Jericho makes his presence felt at #FightForTheFallen pic.twitter.com/0gFE3TP4wJ — Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) July 14, 2019