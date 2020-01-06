Various News: Chris Jericho Auctioning Off Wrestle Kingdom 14 Shirt, Tessa Blanchard and Sami Callihan Trade Words, ROH Interviewer Has Photography Gallery

– Chris Jericho has announced that he will auction off the t-shirt he wore at Wrestle Kingdom 14, with the proceeds going to the relief efforts for the wildfires in Australia. At this time, the highest bid is $2,175.00 AU. You can find the auction here.

– After the two were awarded Impact Wrestling’s match of the year, Tessa Blanchard and Sami Callihan traded shots in a new video. The two will meet again at Hard to Kill this weekend.

– Former ROH interviewer Sugar Shawn Price (real name Shawn Reid), is holding a gallery to show off his photography work on February 7 in Philadelphia. You can find more information here.