Chris Jericho’s Bandana Tops Sales Chart on Pro Wrestling Tees
April 9, 2020 | Posted by
Chris Jericho’s new bandanas are on their way to becoming major successes in terms of merchandise sales. Jericho noted on Instagram that the bandana, which runs for $14.99, is the top-selling item of the week on Pro Wrestling Tees.
Jericho posted:
