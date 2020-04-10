wrestling / News

Chris Jericho’s Bandana Tops Sales Chart on Pro Wrestling Tees

April 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho’s new bandanas are on their way to becoming major successes in terms of merchandise sales. Jericho noted on Instagram that the bandana, which runs for $14.99, is the top-selling item of the week on Pro Wrestling Tees.

Jericho posted:

Looks like #LeChampion was ahead of the curve yet again. The TOP SELLING ITEM of the week on @prowrestlingtees, is the #LeChampion bandana…perfect for covering your face AND looking cool AF!

