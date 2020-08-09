wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Says He’s Banning Jim Cornette From Watching AEW, Cornette’s Co-Host Responds

August 9, 2020
Chris Jericho AEW 6-3-20

Chris Jericho doesn’t seem too pleased with Jim Cornette’s criticism of AEW and has ‘banned’ Cornette from watching the company’s shows. Jericho posted to Twitter on Sunday to take a shot at Cornette, who has been critical of the promotion in his past on his podcast, and say that Cornette is banned “from watching any & all future episodes of [AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark]. He is under [AEW] suspension until further notice. Thank you.”

That brought out a biting response from Cornette’s co-host Brian Last, who fired off at Jericho for holding a concert during the pandemic, noting: “Looks like Jericho started early today. He probably should have waited until after I release tomorrow’s Drive Thru, where we talk about how stupid he is for playing concerts during a pandemic. PS – we don’t watch the shitty YouTube show.”

AEW, Chris Jericho, Jim Cornette, Jeremy Thomas

