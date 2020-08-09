Chris Jericho Says He’s Banning Jim Cornette From Watching AEW, Cornette’s Co-Host Responds

Chris Jericho doesn’t seem too pleased with Jim Cornette’s criticism of AEW and has ‘banned’ Cornette from watching the company’s shows. Jericho posted to Twitter on Sunday to take a shot at Cornette, who has been critical of the promotion in his past on his podcast, and say that Cornette is banned “from watching any & all future episodes of [AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark]. He is under [AEW] suspension until further notice. Thank you.”

That brought out a biting response from Cornette’s co-host Brian Last, who fired off at Jericho for holding a concert during the pandemic, noting: “Looks like Jericho started early today. He probably should have waited until after I release tomorrow’s Drive Thru, where we talk about how stupid he is for playing concerts during a pandemic. PS – we don’t watch the shitty YouTube show.”

