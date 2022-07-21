wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Wins Barbed Wire Match on AEW Dynamite, Stretchered Out After Show
Chris Jericho was victorious against Eddie Kingston in their Barbed Wire Everywhere Match on AEW Dynamite, but Kingston got revenge after. The main event of Wednesday night’s show saw Jericho beat Kingston after Anna Jay and Tay Conti helped the Jericho Appreciation Society escape the cage, which led to chaos that allowed Sammy Guevara help Jericho pick up the win with a Judas Effect.
After the win, Kingston got revenge on Jericho by throwing him into a barbed wire spider web that was set up at ringside. You can see clips from the match below.
PWInsider reports that after the show ended, Jericho was rescued from the barbed wire and stretchered to the back.
Even Justin Roberts' microphone is not safe! #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/8qz2PMcAg9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022
The #JerichoAppreciationSociety have been loaded into the Shark Cage and Ruby Soho hits the button to hoist them high into the sky! #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/zycDJ6cwSZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022
It's The Painmaker Chris Jericho! Watch #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/Yzp8Elqhbt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022
The Mad King Eddie Kingston is out for blood, specifically Jericho's blood! #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 is LIVE on TBS! Shark Week! pic.twitter.com/10YAadsQTP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022
First blood of Jericho is drawn, at the hands of Eddie Kingston! #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/IOdvifIOIo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022
Kingston sends Jericho straight into the Barbed Wire! #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/3SgJtNabnG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022
The Painmaker Jericho launches Kingston right into the spiked metal! #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/0I5iq2Zfrt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022
Walls of Jericho applied while Kingston is tangled in the sharp metal! #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/U2dIRHUZNP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022
Kingston and Jericho go flying into the barbed wired table! #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/YKTfKdfftY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022
Anna Jay intervenes in the brawl between Ruby Soho and Tay Conti, but THAT was unexpected!! #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/177T5ZLkvU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022
The Shark cage is unlocked and the #JerichoAppreciationSociety unleash on Eddie Kingston! #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/7DINVFf6vJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022
The reinforcements have arrived and absolute mayhem erupted! #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/6aZfqrHA0a
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022
The Painmaker goes to all lengths to get the victory in this barbed wire everywhere death match against Eddie Kingston! #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/x1bqDhbzxO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts on Mr. Perfect and Vince McMahon Having a ‘Shoot’ Fight in a Hotel Room Before a WWE TV Taping
- Claudio Castagnoli On Why He Thinks He Didn’t ‘Level Up’ In WWE, Motivation Behind Joining AEW
- Kevin Nash on His Argument With Shawn Michaels Over In-Ring Style at WWE NXT 2.0 TV Taping
- Goldberg Confirms Original Plan Was To Lose to Bray Wyatt, Reveals If He’s Ever Refused To Put Somebody Over