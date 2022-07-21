wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Wins Barbed Wire Match on AEW Dynamite, Stretchered Out After Show

July 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Chris Jericho was victorious against Eddie Kingston in their Barbed Wire Everywhere Match on AEW Dynamite, but Kingston got revenge after. The main event of Wednesday night’s show saw Jericho beat Kingston after Anna Jay and Tay Conti helped the Jericho Appreciation Society escape the cage, which led to chaos that allowed Sammy Guevara help Jericho pick up the win with a Judas Effect.

After the win, Kingston got revenge on Jericho by throwing him into a barbed wire spider web that was set up at ringside. You can see clips from the match below.

PWInsider reports that after the show ended, Jericho was rescued from the barbed wire and stretchered to the back.

