Chris Jericho Bashes WWE Over Use Of Zombies At Wrestlemania Backlash

During last night’s Wrestlemania Backlash PPV, the Miz and Damian Priest Lumberjack match featured the appearance of zombies as a tie-in to the movie Army of the Dead. Zombies in a wrestling match drew a very negative reaction online, and AEW’s Chris Jericho trolled the company on Twitter.

He wrote: “Zombies…ZOMBIES? Wow that just set wrestling back 30 years.”

Jericho’s comment is a reference to a story from last week that WWE officials were not pleased with AEW’s Blood and Guts match, claiming it set the business back 30 years.