wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Bashes WWE Over Use Of Zombies At Wrestlemania Backlash
May 17, 2021 | Posted by
During last night’s Wrestlemania Backlash PPV, the Miz and Damian Priest Lumberjack match featured the appearance of zombies as a tie-in to the movie Army of the Dead. Zombies in a wrestling match drew a very negative reaction online, and AEW’s Chris Jericho trolled the company on Twitter.
He wrote: “Zombies…ZOMBIES? Wow that just set wrestling back 30 years.”
Jericho’s comment is a reference to a story from last week that WWE officials were not pleased with AEW’s Blood and Guts match, claiming it set the business back 30 years.
Zombies…ZOMBIES? Wow that just set wrestling back 30 years.
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 17, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Don Callis in Impact Wrestling, Role Reportedly Changing in Company
- The Godfather Reveals The Most Memorable Backstage Fight He’s Seen, Nobody Liking Ahmed Johnson Backstage
- Ric Flair Admits He Wasn’t Comfortable With Lacey Evans Storyline, Talks Why He Thinks Vince McMahon Wanted Him Involved
- New Rumors Suggest Infighting Between AEW EVPs, Allegedly Not On Speaking Terms