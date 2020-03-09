Chris Jericho Posts Photo Of Him & Batista On Flight Together

Chris Jericho posted a photo of him and Batista seated next to each other on a recent flight to his Instagram: “You never know when you’ll sit next to a @WWE Hall of Famer on the plane! @davebautista (possible photo bomb by @ozzyosbourne?)”

Batista is, of course, set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year while Jericho is one of AEW’s top stars.