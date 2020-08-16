Chris Jericho On Bea Priestley and Sadie Gibbs’ AEW Releases, Hopes to See Them Back Soon

On the latest Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho weighed in on Bea Priestley and Sadie Gibbs’ releases from AEW. Gibbs and Priestley were released last week along with Jimmy Havoc due to their being unable to travel to the US due to COVID-19 restrictions. Jericho was asked about the releases and shared his thoughts on the situation:

“I hate to see anybody lose their jobs. And I like both of them, I think they’re both really good. Bea is really good, and then Sadie has great potential. She needs more experience, which she knows, and I think she was about ready to move to Atlanta even. But then the frickin’ pandemic hit, and those girls got stuck. I think Bea lives in Japan, but also England or whatever and same with Sadie.

“And I mean, I give Tony Khan credit for continuing to keep as many people on the roster from Europe as he did. I mean, there’s a lot of people from Europe that he’s still paying. And unfortunately, Bea and Sadie were let go. But I would have to think as long as they keep working and keep honing their craft, that when all of this goes away and they’re allowed to travel again — who knows, that could be six months from now. You know, paying somebody if they’re making — I don’t know, if they’re making $100 a year and you’re paying them $100. And you can’t even use them if you wanted to. So, I love them both. They’re both great people and hopefully, they will be back in AEW again soon.”