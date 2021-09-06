Chris Jericho Beats MJF to Save His Career at AEW All Out (Clips)

Chris Jericho’s career is safe to continue in AEW, as he beat MJF at AEW All Out. Jericho defeated his longtime rival at Sunday’s PPV by making him tap out to the Walls of Jericho. Had MJF won, Jericho would no longer wrestle in AEW.

The match (assumedly) caps off a feud between the two that began in earnest in March, when Jericho tried to kick MJF out of the Inner Circle only to be attacked by MJF’s new stable The Pinnacle. The rivalry has continued non-stop since, culminating in the Labors of Jericho which led into this match.

You can see clips from the match below. Our live, ongoing coverage of AEW All Out is here.