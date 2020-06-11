wrestling / News
AEW News: Chris Jericho Beats Up Orange Cassidy, Jon Moxley and Brian Cage Brawl on Dynamite
June 10, 2020 | Posted by
– Chris Jericho beat up Orange Cassidy with a bag full of his namesake. You can see video of the Inner Circle assaulting Cassidy, ending with Jericho beating Cassidy with a bag full of oranges:
– Here is video of the Jon Moxley and Brian Cage brawl in the parking lot during this week’s episode:
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Addresses His Short-Lived Role as Executive Director of Smackdown, Says His Firing Was Due to His ‘Failure to Adapt’
- Notes on This Week’s WWE TV Tapings, Who Produced The Backlot Brawl, More
- Matt Riddle Thinks Vince McMahon Found His Brock Lesnar Comments Disrespectful
- Ricochet On Loving His Time in Lucha Underground, Coming On Board, How Frustrating His Departure Was