AEW News: Chris Jericho Beats Up Orange Cassidy, Jon Moxley and Brian Cage Brawl on Dynamite

June 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Chris Jericho beat up Orange Cassidy with a bag full of his namesake. You can see video of the Inner Circle assaulting Cassidy, ending with Jericho beating Cassidy with a bag full of oranges:

– Here is video of the Jon Moxley and Brian Cage brawl in the parking lot during this week’s episode:

Chris Jericho, Orange Cassidy, Jeremy Thomas

