Chris Jericho Becomes Angry, Throws Tables at DDT Ultimate Party 2023 Press Conference
– As noted, AEW stars Konosuke Takeshita and Chris Jericho will be wrestling this weekend at DDT Ultimate Party 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. Both Jericho and Takeshita took part in a press conference earlier today in Tokyo. During the press conference, Jericho became angry and flipped over a table and a podium.
After the two wrestlers took part in a staredown for photos, Jericho said, “You want to talk about a new era? The Chris Jericho era is just beginning.” He then flipped over a table and podium in the room. He then went after the podium again threw the object and then threw another table. He then shoved a photographer’s camera and yelled “Get out of the way” at the reporters before walking out.
You can see clips of the press conference and the incident below. Jericho vs. Takeshita goes down tomorrow at DDT Ultimate Party 2023. It’s being held at the Ryōgoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. The event will stream live on Wrestle Universe.
📢YouTubeで両国大会前日記者会見を生配信中！
ジェリコ「ジ・アルファは俺がケニーと闘った時に作った言葉。俺のおさがりが欲しいならやるよ。お前は素晴らしいレスラーだが、ジェリコのレベルには達していない」https://t.co/NRbLDQItEz#DDTUP #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/RSaekUMYNm
📢YouTubeで両国大会前日記者会見を生配信！
TAKESHITAの挑発にジェリコがキレた！ TAKESHITAとにらみ合うと机をひっくり返し大暴走！ 明日の一騎打ちはどうなってしまうのか!?https://t.co/NRbLDQItEz#DDTUP #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/HuP3w4Ru2o
