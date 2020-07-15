Chris Jericho On How He Began Logging All His Matches, Plans to Release Complete Record

Chris Jericho discussed his history of logging all of his matches and his plans to release the complete record in a new podcast appearance. Jericho appeared on the First Match Podcast and discussed how he began logging all of this matches starting with his first-ever match, and how he is having it prepared for release in honor of his 30th anniversary in the business later this year. You can check out highlights from the discussion below:

On why he began logging his matches: “Keith [Hart] showed up the first day to take all of our money. And I asked him a question, which is funny because I’m actually working on [something] right now. I said something along the lines of, ‘How many matches have you had?’ And he’s like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And I remember his big insult, he called me ‘Gearbox.’ He’s like, ‘What are you talking about, Gearbox? Who knows how many matches I’ve had?’ … and I was thinking, ‘Well, how do you not know how many matches you’ve had?’ If I want to find out how many games Wayne Gretzky’s had, I can just go to the library at the time, now just go online, and look it up. But the fact that he didn’t know, I said, ‘Well, if I ever have a match’ — not ‘if I ever,’ I knew I was gonna have matches’ ‘When I start having matches, I’m gonna keep a log of it.’ Which I’ve kept to this day.”

On his plan to release the record: “October 2nd, 2020 will be my 30th anniversary of being in the wrestling business. And I’m going to release this entire list of matches, and do some stuff around it because no one’s ever done it before. And no one will ever have a career like I’ve had traveling around the world, to amass all of these matches, right?”

On what his plan is for the releasse format: “Yeah, what I want to do is, there’s a guy called Alex Marvez, who’s transcribing all this. He’s a bit of a wrestling historian. And get maybe a Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez, and just sent them this list. And I’ll self publish it for people who want to buy it. And then I’ll do kind of, you know we’ll just sit down in a room and just talk about all of this history that I have. You know, three, four, five hours or whatever it is. And kind of make a chronicle of it.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit First Match with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.

