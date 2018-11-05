Chris Jericho Believes The Rock Could Be Elected President

– Chris Jericho spoke with Business Insider for a new interview and touched on speculation that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson could run for president.

On the possibility of The Rock running for president: “Everything the guy does turns to gold, ’cause he’s got the work ethic to make it happen. Why wouldn’t he want to try politics? I think The Rock, if you look at how he’s built his career, much like [Arnold] Schwarznegger when he became the Governor of California. When you work to a certain level, how much bigger can you get? How much more can you do? We’ve entered an era now having [Donald] Trump in the office, whether you agree or don’t agree, he got in because of his celebrity. That’s exactly why. He knew how to play a camera. He knew how to deliver lines. He knew how to be charismatic enough to get people on his side, and that’s what politics is. You know, even [Barack] Obama. As long as you have some money behind you and can deliver lines charismatically, I think Rocky has a chance to really get in there and take over if he wants to do it.”

On the idea of celebrities winning political office because of their fame: “We’ve seen that a celebrity can basically come in and make it just on their name and charisma alone, which is kinda scary to me. The Rock is great. He’s one of my favorite rivals. One of the best guys I’ve been in the ring with for chemistry. When he was in the business and the top guy on the microphone, I don’t think too many people could touch him, but I could. I’ll be the Vice President! I am gonna be the first undisputed “Prime President” of North America. I’m gonna be the Prime Minister of Canada and the President of America at the same time. And it’s called the “Prime President.” Prime President Jericho. That sounds good.”