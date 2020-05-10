Chris Jericho Believes He’s The Best Pro Wrestler in the World

Chris Jericho says he feels like he’s on top of the pro wrestling world for the first time in 10 years. Jericho posted to Twitter on Saturday night to say that he believes “for the first time since 2010” that he’s the best in the professional wrestling world right now.

In 2010, Jericho was WWE World Heavyweight Champion and feuded with Edge for the title in the first part of the year through Extreme Rules in late April. He would to on to team with The Miz for a short time and went on to be involved in the Nexus angle before he exited WWE in September so he could focus on his band Fozzy.

Jericho has spent the last year-plus in AEW where he was World Champion until losing the title to Jon Moxley. As of late he has been feuding with Matt Hardy.