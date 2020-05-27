wrestling / News
Chris Jericho To Make Big Cruise Announcement Tomorrow
May 26, 2020 | Posted by
Chris Jericho is set to make a big announcement about his cruise tomorrow. Jericho posted to Twitter on Tuesday night to announce a “huge” announcement for the Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea coming at 1 PM ET on Wednesday.
The third annual cruise is currently set for February 1st to 5th, 2021 and travel from Miami to Grand Bahama Island. This year’s cruise took place in January and featured a live episode of Dynamite along with a host of wrestling and music guests.
HUGE @jericho_cruise announcement coming TOMORROW- 1pm EST!
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 27, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Why Vince McMahon Waited to Have Wrestlers Simulate ‘Fans’ at TV Tapings, Update on ‘New Normal’ for WWE
- Backstage Notes For This Week’s WWE TV Tapings, Last Minute Change on Taping Schedule, Trainees Standing for Most of the Day
- The Undertaker Discusses How Vince McMahon Is Misunderstood, Says He Hopes Nobody Is Waiting For Vince To Die So They Can Take Over
- Rob Van Dam Reveals That He Turned Down Triple H’s Offer To Help Him With Promos & That It May Have Cost Him A Push, How Political WWE Was Backstage