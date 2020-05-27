Chris Jericho To Make Big Cruise Announcement Tomorrow

Chris Jericho is set to make a big announcement about his cruise tomorrow. Jericho posted to Twitter on Tuesday night to announce a “huge” announcement for the Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea coming at 1 PM ET on Wednesday.

The third annual cruise is currently set for February 1st to 5th, 2021 and travel from Miami to Grand Bahama Island. This year’s cruise took place in January and featured a live episode of Dynamite along with a host of wrestling and music guests.