Chris Jericho ‘A Little Bit of the Bubbly’ Catchphrase Becomes Overnight Meme Sensation

September 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Chris Jericho AEW

– Ever since Chris Jericho’s amazing post-AEW All Out promo, his line about a “little bit of the bubbly,” has become an overnight success. Leave it to Chris Jericho of all people, the man who got “stupid idiot” over as a catchphrase, to start a new online sensation. “A Little Bit of the Bubbly” even became an official shirt for Chris Jericho for Shop AEW. According to Jericho, it’s “the most highly requested item in @prowrestlingtees history!”

A number of Twitter users have mashed up the Jericho “little bit of the bubbly” promo clip with other clips or music videos. Jericho even shared one of his own favorites on Instagram. You can check out some of the other “bubbly” mashups with Jericho that have been shared on social media below.

I did it all for #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly…

The “Bubbly” t-shirt is now available at ProWrestlingTees. You can check it out below.

