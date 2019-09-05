wrestling / News
Chris Jericho ‘A Little Bit of the Bubbly’ Catchphrase Becomes Overnight Meme Sensation
– Ever since Chris Jericho’s amazing post-AEW All Out promo, his line about a “little bit of the bubbly,” has become an overnight success. Leave it to Chris Jericho of all people, the man who got “stupid idiot” over as a catchphrase, to start a new online sensation. “A Little Bit of the Bubbly” even became an official shirt for Chris Jericho for Shop AEW. According to Jericho, it’s “the most highly requested item in @prowrestlingtees history!”
A number of Twitter users have mashed up the Jericho “little bit of the bubbly” promo clip with other clips or music videos. Jericho even shared one of his own favorites on Instagram. You can check out some of the other “bubbly” mashups with Jericho that have been shared on social media below.
Lou Bega ft Chris Jericho – Bubbly No5 pic.twitter.com/QYKMk9i6Xi
— Jack Layzell (@JackLayzell) September 3, 2019
Crying @IAmJericho https://t.co/oKUejCnRG3
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) September 5, 2019
@IAmJericho another one has surfaced. pic.twitter.com/GU50rrLbx5
— Adam Foley (@adamfoley88) September 4, 2019
a little bit of the bubbly pic.twitter.com/TDPgyKKTHi
— lizzy (@eleyezedzedwhy) September 3, 2019
im sorry!!!! pic.twitter.com/Rslvobk0Qt
— blue meanie (@viqqyy) September 4, 2019
How has nobody done this one yet?! Slackers, the lot of you.@IAmJericho X @GinaGOfficial
Ooh Ahh #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly pic.twitter.com/pO7TX6tO33
— Tom West (@TomAlmeidaWest) September 4, 2019
Okay, you win. https://t.co/dDjgTGx3dx
— The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) September 5, 2019
I should be working, instead I made this… missing #AEW belt … you know who to blame #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly#ChrisJericho pic.twitter.com/4zmAX7J79I
— Diva Incarnate (@WWEDemonDiva) September 4, 2019
@IAmJericho is this what you want for christmas?? #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aqhZ8hqQPY
— 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲💗🤩 (@mariannerocks24) September 5, 2019
After seeing @hurricanenita could not get enough of #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly like the rest of us including @IAmJericho I had to make one she is sure to like featuring @alicecooper pic.twitter.com/SJXBkgitb7
— Kev (@FaceBlasters) September 5, 2019
What happens when The Notebook has the greatest AEW Champion @IAmJericho in the cast? #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly pic.twitter.com/PbfVpnkcZy
— “The Weekend Legend” Kyle King (@KyleKingOnAir) September 5, 2019
Hey @IAmJericho have you seen this?😁
Credit: MV Premo (YouTube)#ALittleBitOfTheBubbly pic.twitter.com/VHEpR9DoVs
— ℜ𝔦𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔟♛🥀 (@RJStylesB2R) September 5, 2019
Never Gonna Give You ______________#ALittleBitOfTheBubbly @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/D3JZROZcpO
— The Ghost (@The_Ghost_YT10) September 5, 2019
Once again @IAmJericho makes me ask "somebody has to have done this one already right?" But just in case…..#ALittleBitOfTheBubbly pic.twitter.com/t0ePfwLrpQ
— Grant S (@Gaswinehart) September 5, 2019
The “Bubbly” t-shirt is now available at ProWrestlingTees. You can check it out below.
#ALittleBitOfTheBubbly – Order the shirt now at https://t.co/3SpzMcf6Ac or @PWTees – https://t.co/T5HwYBH2go pic.twitter.com/OmccTpJxgT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 5, 2019
