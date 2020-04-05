wrestling / News
WWE News: Jericho Praises Boneyard Match, Natalya & Liv Morgan Praise Each Other After WM 36 Match
– Chris Jericho praised last night’s WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match: “Congrats to @undertaker & @AJStylesOrg for the tremendous performance and spectacle that was the #BoneyardMatch! I loved it!!”
Congrats to @undertaker & @AJStylesOrg for the tremendous performance and spectacle that was the #BoneyardMatch! I loved it!! https://t.co/6N3gYGQ17j
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) April 5, 2020
– Natalya tweeted that she’s proud of Liv Morgan and that she loves her after she lost to Morgan during the WrestleMania 36 Night Two Kickoff Show.
Thank you! Love wrestling @YaOnlyLivvOnce – and proud of her🤍🤍🤍 https://t.co/yPhhzM9RDC
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) April 5, 2020
I love you, @YaOnlyLivvOnce! Always have and always will! ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/RPWideaYwp
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) April 5, 2020
– Liv Morgan tweeted a photo of herself after her big win, as well as saying Natalya is a future WWE Hall of Famer.
L I V 😉 #Wrestlemania36 pic.twitter.com/BY9F9Qdggd
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 5, 2020
I got to step into the ring one on one with a future WWE Hall of Famer at Wrestlemania.. Thank you Nattie ❤️ @NatbyNature #Wrestlemania36 pic.twitter.com/auOtyfUBMu
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 5, 2020
