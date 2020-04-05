WWE News: Jericho Praises Boneyard Match, Natalya & Liv Morgan Praise Each Other After WM 36 Match

– Chris Jericho praised last night’s WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match: “Congrats to @undertaker & @AJStylesOrg for the tremendous performance and spectacle that was the #BoneyardMatch! I loved it!!”

– Natalya tweeted that she’s proud of Liv Morgan and that she loves her after she lost to Morgan during the WrestleMania 36 Night Two Kickoff Show.

– Liv Morgan tweeted a photo of herself after her big win, as well as saying Natalya is a future WWE Hall of Famer.