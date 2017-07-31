wrestling / News
WWE News: Chris Jericho Book Signing Dates, Natalya Films Southpaw Regional Wrestling
– Chris Jericho will be doing a book signing tour for his latest book, “No is A Four Letter Word,” starting in late August…
* 8/29 at Barnes & Noble (Warren Street) in NYC at 5 PM.
* 8/30 at Bookends in Ridgewood, NJ at 6 PM.
* 8/31 at Barnes & Noble in Tampa, FL at 7 PM
* 9/1 at Barnes & Noble (East Colonial Drive) in Orlando, FL at 7 PM
* 9/6 at Barnes & Noble (Grove Drive) in Los Angeles at 7 PM.
If you attend one of these signings, feel free to send 411 a report or some pictures.
– Natalya recently filmed some content for the next set of Southpaw Regional Wrestling videos.
