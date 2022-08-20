Chris Jericho on How Booking Plans Changed for His Storyline With Eddie Kingston

– During a recent edition of the Swerve City Podcast, AEW star Chris Jericho discussed the creative booking of storylines in AEW and how his storyline with Eddie Kingston was changed along the way. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chris Jericho on how storylines can be tweaked in AEW: “You let the story lead you; you don’t try and lead the story. Meaning you go in a direction of not necessarily what the audience is doing but what you feel that the audience is feeling, and you kind of have instinct after doing this for so many years.”

Jericho on creative plans that would’ve had him teaming with Eddie Kingston that were later changed: “When we first started doing our angle, the idea was we would end up as a team, Eddie and I, but as we were going along, [I] had some medical issues, and Eddie had a broken orbital bone. Then he had mentioned something to Santana and Ortiz and said, ‘Jericho’s the one that’s been holding you back from the titles.’ Well, I couldn’t work with Eddie because he was hurt, well, maybe I could do something with Santana and Ortiz because they’re kind of locked in with Eddie, and there’s a thing there.”