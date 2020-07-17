Chris Jericho Brags About AEW Demographic Win, Tags WWE In Post

Chris Jericho is leaning into his new ‘Demo God’ gimmick in a new Twitter post, bragging about AEW defeating WWE in the 18-49 demographic. As we previously noted, Dynamite had 788,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating (380,000 viewers), compared to NXT’s 631,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating (186,000 viewers). Jericho also tagged WWE in the post.

He wrote: “Cool that we won the overall viewers, but advertisers and the network don’t really care. All that matters is we CRUSHED it in THE DEMO! 0.29 to 0.14! #DemoGod @AEWrestling @WWE”