wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Brags About AEW Demographic Win, Tags WWE In Post
Chris Jericho is leaning into his new ‘Demo God’ gimmick in a new Twitter post, bragging about AEW defeating WWE in the 18-49 demographic. As we previously noted, Dynamite had 788,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating (380,000 viewers), compared to NXT’s 631,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating (186,000 viewers). Jericho also tagged WWE in the post.
He wrote: “Cool that we won the overall viewers, but advertisers and the network don’t really care. All that matters is we CRUSHED it in THE DEMO! 0.29 to 0.14! #DemoGod @AEWrestling @WWE”
Cool that we won the overall viewers, but advertisers and the network don’t really care. All that matters is we CRUSHED it in THE DEMO! 0.29 to 0.14!#DemoGod @AEWrestling @wwe https://t.co/IkD59s03a6
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Liv Morgan Recalls Last Live Event She Attended Before Joining WWE
- Tony Khan On Trying to ‘Camouflage’ Orange Cassidy’s Skill Until the Right Moment, Cassidy’s Recent Push
- EC3 Recalls Asking Promoter to Send Out Sonny Kiss to Save Flat Ending for Indie Show
- Bully Ray Recalls Jeff Hardy Apologizing to TNA Locker Room After Victory Road Debacle, Speaking Up During Meeting