Chris Jericho Reflects On Bray Wyatt’s Creative Talents: ‘He Was Very Unique’

Chris Jericho took some time recently to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt and praise the late star’s his creative talents. Wyatt passed away last month at the age of 36, and Jericho talked about him and his talents in an interview with Superstar Crossover.

“Bray was like a faucet of creativity,” Jericho said (per Fightful). “He had so many ideas that were just pouring out of him at all times. He was very unique, and that’s why he did so good was so successful because no one really thought about wrestling the way that he did with the characters that he created and the things that he committed to that no one else could really make work. Like, obviously, Bray Wyatt might have been the best of them. When that started getting a little bit stale, then he goes to The Fiend [with the Firefly Funhouse]. If you pitch that to me, it’d be like, ‘What are you talking about?’ Like, how is this gonna work? But then once you see him do it, it’s like, ‘This is so great. It’s so wrestling.’ It’s like Dinner Debonair, that MJF and I had, you couldn’t get away with that unless you committed to it, 1,000% because wrestling is that, wrestling is the Firefly Funhouse.

He continued, “To be able to think about that, and create it and make it a thing, and there’s all these different characters, and it’s like Mr. Rogers on crack, but it’s cool. That, to me, was the best of Bray Wyatt. It’s hard to translate that into a match. But like I said earlier, matches are almost secondary. It’s characters and connecting with people and making them want to see you perform. That’s what Bray Wyatt could do better than almost anybody in the modern era. That’s another reason why it’s such a shame that he’s gone because I’m sure he had so many other ideas. Some good, some bad, a faucet of creativity. The third thing for me is like, you don’t see guys when you know when you leave companies or when they leave or you leave. But then you think back like, man, I spent a lot of time with him. I think we worked at least two dozen times all over the world, probably more than that. You work somebody 10 nights in a row, and you’re in Belgium tonight, in Portugal tomorrow, and then we’re back to England, and we’re over to Germany. It’s like you don’t even know where you are, and you have great matches during the during the evening, and you’re drinking at night, and you wake up, and you don’t what the fuck is going on. It makes you friends for life, you know?”