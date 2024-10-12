– During this week’s edition of AEW Unrestricted, AEW star Chris Jericho broke down his title challenge against ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe at AEW WrestleDream scheduled for this weekend. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chris Jericho on The Briscoes: “This is not being a snidely heel, he was under the shadow of his brother Jay. Jay was the older brother and Jay was kind of the point man in that team. As great as Mark is, Jay was kind of more of the singles guy and Jay was a two-time Ring of Honor Champion and if and when I beat Mark Briscoe, I will be a two-time Ring of Honor Champion.”

On why beating Mark Briscoe will be difficult: “I think that’s why it’s going to be extra difficult to beat him because you’re not just fighting one guy, you’re fighting his whole family. It’s not easy anytime you’re in the ring with Mark Briscoe. That’s another reason why I’m really interested in this match, is Jericho and Briscoe have never been one-on-one through all these years of wrestling… we were never in the same company together.”

Chris Jericho vs. Mark Briscoe goes down later today at AEW WrestleDream. The event is being held at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.