Chris Jericho Bringing Back The Painmaker For Barbed Wire Match On Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho is bringing the Painmaker for his barbed wire everywhere match against Eddie Kingston on next week’s AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s episode, Jericho cut a promo to promote the match against Kingston for next week’s show. During the promo, he said that he accepted Kingston’s challenge and will show up as The Painmaker.

The Painmaker gimmick was one Jericho originated in 2019 when he was feuding with “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada in NJPW. The Jericho vs. Kingston match, which will take place on week two of Fyter Fest next week on Dynamite, was originally announced as a barbed wire deathmatch but is now a “barbed wire everywhere match.” The Jericho Appreciation Society will be suspended in a shark cage above the ring, a stipulation carrying over from when it was a barbed wire deathmatch.

Last week Eddie Kingston vowed to make Chris Jericho bleed for the vicious attack on Ruby Soho & challenged him to a Barbed Wire Death match w/ the JAS suspended in a shark cage. NOW we’ll hear from Jericho himself! Tune in NOW #AEWDynamite: #FyterFest Week 1 LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/IEgL4tDrtl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022

Wonder if Eddie Kingston is hearing this?! Tune in NOW #AEWDynamite: #FyterFest Week 1 LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/LkByETu6GH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022

Is the Mad King #EddieKingston ready for #ThePainmaker? It's Barbed Wire Everywhere according to Jericho 🩸🩸🩸#AEWDynamite: #FyterFest Week 1 is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/erhygZMi0A — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022