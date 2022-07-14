wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Bringing Back The Painmaker For Barbed Wire Match On Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

July 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Chris Jericho Image Credit: AEW

Chris Jericho is bringing the Painmaker for his barbed wire everywhere match against Eddie Kingston on next week’s AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s episode, Jericho cut a promo to promote the match against Kingston for next week’s show. During the promo, he said that he accepted Kingston’s challenge and will show up as The Painmaker.

The Painmaker gimmick was one Jericho originated in 2019 when he was feuding with “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada in NJPW. The Jericho vs. Kingston match, which will take place on week two of Fyter Fest next week on Dynamite, was originally announced as a barbed wire deathmatch but is now a “barbed wire everywhere match.” The Jericho Appreciation Society will be suspended in a shark cage above the ring, a stipulation carrying over from when it was a barbed wire deathmatch.

