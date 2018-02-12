Chris Jericho On How Brock Lesnar Wanting To Work With Goldberg Changed His WrestleMania 33 Plans

During a recent edition of Talk is Jericho (via wrestlinginc.com), once again discussed plans for him to win the Universal Title from Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 33 and how that changed; here are the highlights…

On Plans For Him to Win The Universal Title: “[I]t was in November [2016] maybe, Vince [McMahon] said, ‘Okay, at WrestleManiait’s you and Kevin Owens for the world title [Universal Title]. You’re gonna win the world title at WrestleMania.’ ‘Wow, winning the world title at WrestleMania?’ [Vince] goes, ‘Yeah. You’ll lose it the next pay-per-view to Brock [Lesnar].’ I’m like, ‘That’s cool!’And for me I’d never won the title as a babyface either, ever. It’s been six times but always as a heel. So this was kind of like, ya know, we’re not marks here, but it’s a pretty cool thing. Let’s be honest.”

On Plans Changing to Goldberg vs. Lesnar: “One week later Survivor Series happens, Brock versus Goldberg. Goldberg beats Brock in a minute. And that’s when Brock went, ‘I can work with this guy [Goldberg]. I want to work with him. I’ll lose in a minute, but only if I can beat him for the title at WrestleMania.’ And Vince had to make a decision: what’s the bigger box office? Ya know and obviously it was Brock and Goldberg, and Chris and Kevin take back seat.”