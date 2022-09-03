Chris Jericho & Bryan Danielson Brawl, Jericho Cuts Promo After AEW Rampage

Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson got into a brawl after AEW Rampage went off the air. PWInsider reports that Danielson came out ahead before officials broke it up and Jericho was left on the stage yelling at people. Ricky Starks then came out and posed before leaving.

Jericho then went to the back until Tony Khan came out to the ring. Jericho then got a mic and cut a promo about how he made the greatest debut in the city 20 years ago, then won the AEW World Championship here three years ago. He said that he will prove he’s the greatest wrestler of all time by beating Danielson at all out in “crappy Chicago” and said the crowd is lucky he’s letting them go to the PPV, running them down. He said he’s a sports entertainer to the boos of the crowd, then said they all sucked and he’d see them Sunday.