Chris Jericho Challenges Bryan Danielson To ROH World Title Match At AEW Dynamite In Two Weeks

September 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho has issued a challenge to Bryan Danielson for a ROH World Title Match in two weeks on AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, Jericho defeated Bandido to successfully defend the championship he won from Claudio Castagnoli on last week’s show.

After the match, Jericho cut a promo in which he vowed to destroy ROH’s legacy and planned to beat every great ROH Champion. As such, he was challenging Danielson to a title match on the October 12th episode of Dynamite in Toronto. The match has yet to be made official.

