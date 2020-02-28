wrestling / News

Chris Jericho “Lil Bit Of The Bubbly” Action Figure Revealed

February 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Chris Jericho AEW

– Ringside Collectables unveiled the first-ever exclusive All Elite Wrestling action figure will be a “Lil’ Bit of the Bubbly” Chris Jericho. You can order the figure by clicking here.

– C2E2 is giving out AEW Dynamite string backpacks and AEW is featured on the C2E2 program.

– Cody and The Young Bucks did interviews with Ringside Collectibles.

