Chris Jericho “Lil Bit Of The Bubbly” Action Figure Revealed

– Ringside Collectables unveiled the first-ever exclusive All Elite Wrestling action figure will be a “Lil’ Bit of the Bubbly” Chris Jericho. You can order the figure by clicking here.

– C2E2 is giving out AEW Dynamite string backpacks and AEW is featured on the C2E2 program.

– Cody and The Young Bucks did interviews with Ringside Collectibles.