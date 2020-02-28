wrestling / News
Chris Jericho “Lil Bit Of The Bubbly” Action Figure Revealed
February 28, 2020 | Posted by
– Ringside Collectables unveiled the first-ever exclusive All Elite Wrestling action figure will be a “Lil’ Bit of the Bubbly” Chris Jericho. You can order the figure by clicking here.
– C2E2 is giving out AEW Dynamite string backpacks and AEW is featured on the C2E2 program.
– Cody and The Young Bucks did interviews with Ringside Collectibles.
