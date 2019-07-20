AEW News: Chris Jericho Calls Out Delta For Losing Luggage, Brandi Rhodes Talks Fight For the Fallen Win, Sammy Guevara Vlog

– Chris Jericho is none too pleased with Delta after it lost two of his bags including medical supplies for his children. Jericho posted to Twitter noting that he had to deal with a 26-hour delay, rude service and his bags being lost:

After a 26 hour delay, now @Delta lost two of my bags which include among other things diabetic supplies for my kids. One of the worst flight experiences I’ve ever had and nothing but rudeness all the way. Time to find a new airline and I encourage all you to do the same. — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 20, 2019

– AEW posted a video from Fight for the Fallen with Brandi Rhodes discussing her win over Allie and Awesome Kong’s involvement. Brandi explains why she brought Kong along as an insurance policy and says that people are jealous of her, which is why they’ll call her win into question:

– Sammy Guevara also posted a video from Fight For the Fallen, his being a vlog that followed him around before his six-man tag match: