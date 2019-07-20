wrestling / News

AEW News: Chris Jericho Calls Out Delta For Losing Luggage, Brandi Rhodes Talks Fight For the Fallen Win, Sammy Guevara Vlog

July 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho AEW Fight for the Fallen

– Chris Jericho is none too pleased with Delta after it lost two of his bags including medical supplies for his children. Jericho posted to Twitter noting that he had to deal with a 26-hour delay, rude service and his bags being lost:

– AEW posted a video from Fight for the Fallen with Brandi Rhodes discussing her win over Allie and Awesome Kong’s involvement. Brandi explains why she brought Kong along as an insurance policy and says that people are jealous of her, which is why they’ll call her win into question:

– Sammy Guevara also posted a video from Fight For the Fallen, his being a vlog that followed him around before his six-man tag match:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Fight For the Fallen, Brandi Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading